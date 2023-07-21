ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The Camon 20 Premier 5G chronicles hope and empowerment in thought-provoking short films

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyTECNO

TECNO introduces The Thing with Feathers and Hidden Figure, two extraordinary short films shot on the CAMON 20 Premier 5G smartphone by the versatile movie director Kayode Kasum.
TECNO introduces The Thing with Feathers and Hidden Figure, two extraordinary short films shot on the CAMON 20 Premier 5G smartphone by the versatile movie director Kayode Kasum.

In an unprecedented fusion of art and technology, TECNO introduces The Thing with Feathers and Hidden Figure, two extraordinary short films shot on the CAMON 20 Premier 5G smartphone by the versatile movie director Kayode Kasum.

Recommended articles

These visually stunning masterpieces exemplify the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit. The Thing with Feathers delves into the depths of hope amidst poverty and adversity, while Hidden Figure embraces body positivity and diversity in the fashion industry. Both films set new standards for mobile filmmaking, showcasing the groundbreaking capabilities of the CAMON 20 Premier 5G.

The Thing with Feathers delves into the depths of hope amidst poverty and adversity, while Hidden Figure embraces body positivity and diversity in the fashion industry.
The Thing with Feathers delves into the depths of hope amidst poverty and adversity, while Hidden Figure embraces body positivity and diversity in the fashion industry. Pulse Nigeria
The CAMON 20 Premier's exceptional camera capabilities allowed the film's creators to capture raw emotions and vulnerability with unparalleled precision.
The CAMON 20 Premier's exceptional camera capabilities allowed the film's creators to capture raw emotions and vulnerability with unparalleled precision. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Thing with Feathers follows Femi's journey through poverty, highlighting his unwavering determination and hope for a better life. Featuring a talented cast, including Mofehintola Jebutu and Femi Jacobs, this emotionally charged film showcases the power of hope in the face of adversity. The CAMON 20 Premier's exceptional camera capabilities allowed the film's creators to capture raw emotions and vulnerability with unparalleled precision.

TECNO's support of emerging filmmakers demonstrates a commitment to empowering artistic expression.
TECNO's support of emerging filmmakers demonstrates a commitment to empowering artistic expression. Pulse Nigeria

The smartphone's technology elevates storytelling, leaving audiences on the edge of suspense. TECNO's support of emerging filmmakers demonstrates a commitment to empowering artistic expression. The CAMON 20 Premier serves as a transformative tool, enabling aspiring filmmakers to transcend limitations and share their impactful narratives.

The CAMON 20 Premier serves as a transformative tool, enabling aspiring filmmakers to transcend limitations and share their impactful narratives.
The CAMON 20 Premier serves as a transformative tool, enabling aspiring filmmakers to transcend limitations and share their impactful narratives. Pulse Nigeria
This game-changing partnership elevates the importance of artistic expression through smartphones.
This game-changing partnership elevates the importance of artistic expression through smartphones. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Hidden Figure tells the empowering story of Iffy, a plus-sized protagonist challenging societal beauty norms in the fashion world. This captivating film celebrates self-love, body positivity, and inclusivity in the realm of fashion. The film's vibrant visuals and exquisite fashion illustrations are captured flawlessly by the CAMON 20 Premier. Viewers are immersed in Iffy's transformative journey, witnessing every triumph and struggle through the smartphone's cutting-edge camera technology. Hidden Figure challenges industry conventions and champions inclusivity, with the collaboration between TECNO and the filmmakers driving a new era of mobile filmmaking. This game-changing partnership elevates the importance of artistic expression through smartphones.

Hidden Figure and The Thing with Feathers both directed by the ace director Kayode Kasum exemplify how mobile filmmaking can harmonize technology and artistry, creating profound cinematic experiences. The CAMON 20 Premier revolutionizes filmmaking accessibility, empowering filmmakers to capture their visions without compromising on quality. Both films catalyze positive change by challenging societal norms and shedding light on underrepresented voices, promoting inclusivity and diversity.

TECNO's CAMON 20 Premier has redefined the landscape of mobile filmmaking, as evidenced by the mesmerizing short films Hidden Figure and The Thing with Feathers. Through powerful storytelling and captivating visuals, both films inspire audiences to embrace self-expression, celebrate diversity, and find hope in the face of adversity. These cinematic marvels not only showcase the remarkable capabilities of the CAMON 20 Premier but also embody TECNO's commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers. As the world witnesses the magic of mobile filmmaking unfold, it is evident that the CAMON 20 Premier is at the forefront of transforming artistic expression, ushering in a new era of inclusivity and innovation. Experience the wonder of these films and the brilliance of the CAMON 20 Premier by watching them on YouTube and be a part of this groundbreaking journey into the future of filmmaking.

---

#FeaturebyTECNO

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 unbelievable reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to you than others

3 unbelievable reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to you than others

The Camon 20 Premier 5G chronicles hope and empowerment in thought-provoking short films

The Camon 20 Premier 5G chronicles hope and empowerment in thought-provoking short films

Is it a giant red flag if she doesn't offer to split the bill on first date?

Is it a giant red flag if she doesn't offer to split the bill on first date?

5 reasons Nigerian ladies should always go for a soft glam

5 reasons Nigerian ladies should always go for a soft glam

5 looks from the South African screening of Barbie that were perfectly on theme

5 looks from the South African screening of Barbie that were perfectly on theme

The health benefits of juicing these 5 fruits will amaze you

The health benefits of juicing these 5 fruits will amaze you

New era of healthy eating, wellness for Port Harcourt residents as So Fresh Berths in the City

New era of healthy eating, wellness for Port Harcourt residents as So Fresh Berths in the City

How the Triplets Ghetto Kids teach us diversity for work-life balance

How the Triplets Ghetto Kids teach us diversity for work-life balance

5 surprising food and drinks that cause bad breath

5 surprising food and drinks that cause bad breath

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

Mercy Johnson-Okojie bags new Ambassadorial deal with Tiger Foods limited

Mercy Johnson-Okojie bags new Ambassadorial deal with Tiger Foods limited

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprise customer

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprise customer

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Amidst the captivating performances and electrifying moments, TECNO, the leading smartphone brand, is one of the headline sponsors of Nigerian Idol season 8, injecting an extra dose of excitement into the show.

Tecno's exciting activities on Nigerian Idol Season 8 keep viewers engaged and entertained