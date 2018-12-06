Pulse.ng logo
The Basement Gig to hold 2nd anniversary this December

Yung L, Sir Dauda, Blaq Bonez, Dapo Tuburna, others to headline The Basement Gig 2nd anniversary

The monthly music event created to give opportunities to new and emerging acts returns on December 13, 2018 at The FreeMe Space, Lekki.

  • Published:
The Basement Gig 2nd Anniversary play

The Basement Gig 2nd Anniversary

The Basement Gig, a monthly music event created to give opportunities to new and emerging acts returns with its 2nd anniversary this December.

The event is set to hold at The FreeMe Space, Lekki  on December 13, 2018.

Performances

The anniversary edition will feature performances from a mix of past and debut performers which include Yung L, Sir Dauda, Dapo Tuburna, Attitude, BlaqBonez and GoodgirlLA.

The event will be hosted by award winning OAP, media personality Kemi Smallzz & Kiss FM OAP Sheye Banks with music policy handled by Dj Six7even and guest Dj’s Lo, Crowd Kontroller, & Jizzi.

This edition promises to be exciting and you can't afford to miss it.

The Basement Gig is an initiative of The Zone Agency, supported by Zebra Stripes Networks.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

