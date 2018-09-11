The monthly music concert showcases the finest new and emerging music acts from all around the country.
This edition of the show which showcases the finest new and emerging music acts will hold on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Alba Lounge, Victoria Island Lagos.
There'll be amazing performances from Koker, Ceeza Milli, Remy Baggins, Eri Ife, Yinka Oshodi, Yung Ace, Hotyce and others with DJ Six7even on the wheels of steel.
The Basement Gig September edition which will be hosted by Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks' major highlight will be the premiere of Koker's debut EP, La Vida Koker.
The Basement Gig is an initiative of The Zone Agency and supported by Zebra Stripes Networks.