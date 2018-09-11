news

Monthly music concert, The Basement Gig is back with strong headliners for its September edition.

This edition of the show which showcases the finest new and emerging music acts will hold on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Alba Lounge, Victoria Island Lagos.

TBG September edition guest performers

There'll be amazing performances from Koker , Ceeza Milli, Remy Baggins, Eri Ife, Yinka Oshodi, Yung Ace, Hotyce and others with DJ Six7even on the wheels of steel.

The Basement Gig September edition which will be hosted by Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks' major highlight will be the premiere of Koker's debut EP, La Vida Koker.