The Basement Gig is back for 5th anniversary edition

As a platform devoted to showcasing new and emerging music acts, The Basement Gig, since its inception in 2016, has successfully held over 28 editions and has staged performances by over 300 musical talents including new school music leaders such as Tems, CKay, Buju, Teni, Joeboy, Oxlade and many more.

The anniversary edition will hold at the Bayroot Bar Lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos and will be headlined by some of the finest artists and DJs including DJ Six7even, Laime, Veeiye, Laycon, Alpha P, Guchi, Ria Sean, Fave, Psycho YP, Commissioner DJ Wysei, and many more.

The event will be hosted by co-founder and media personality, Kemi Smallzz, and media personality and entrepreneur, Sheye Banks.

Tickets for the event are available on Tix Africa.