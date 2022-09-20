RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) by Eko Innovation Centre and Lagos State government to hold in December 2022

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAOT

The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) by Eko Innovation Centre and Lagos State government to hold in December 2022
The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) by Eko Innovation Centre and Lagos State government to hold in December 2022

Art of Technology Lagos is an annual tech conference curated by Eko Innovation Centre, one of the leading tech hubs in Nigeria, curators of events like MarkHack, Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon, EkoClimathon, Security Hackathon amongst others, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government – the economic and technology epicentre of Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The conference brings together technology industry stakeholders, policymakers, enthusiasts, ecosystem players, investors, business founders and executives, venture capital firms, startups, and technology talents to create policies that will drive the development of a smarter Lagos.

The conference which has had an accumulated number of over 29,000 participants since its inception ranging from startups to investors to tech founders is set to raise the bar for its fourth edition scheduled to hold in December 2022.

AOT 1.0 gave birth to the Lagos Innovation Master Plan – an innovation strategy and tactical plan that sought to transform Lagos into a smart city through technology. AOT 2.0 saw the launch of Startup Lagos & Eko Opensource, an innovative information portal that sought to deliver critical insights into the technology startup ecosystem and a platform that serves as a bridge for private sector developers to solve governmental technology challenges. AOT 3.0 engaged founders and policymakers to highlight challenges with attracting funding and create enabling policies to increase the attractiveness of startups to investors. AOT 3.0 also saw over sixty million naira awarded to innovative startups and R&D projects nestled in Lagos Universities.

This year, AOT 4.0 will be focusing on development, retainment, and employability of talent for the future-of-work economy. The remodeling of our education curriculum in order to change learning paradigms and contribute to policies that foster an enabling environment to produce and retain the talent that will drive the future.

The theme of AOT 4.0 is Talent Acceleration and a Smarter Lagos, and is set for the 8th and 9th of December at the LandMark Event Centre in Lagos.

Participation in AOT Lagos 4.0 is free but you are required to pre-register Here

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAOT

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

These tips tell you what makes a baby beautiful and smart

These tips tell you what makes a baby beautiful and smart

Try these tips to make friends when traveling alone

Try these tips to make friends when traveling alone

The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) by Eko Innovation Centre and Lagos State government to hold in December 2022

The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) by Eko Innovation Centre and Lagos State government to hold in December 2022

5 meals you can fall back on when Sapa hits

5 meals you can fall back on when Sapa hits

Toyota Nigeria unveil winners of “Own The Dream car making competition at Unusual Fest

Toyota Nigeria unveil winners of “Own The Dream” car making competition at Unusual Fest

The concept of reincarnation in Igbo and Yoruba culture

The concept of reincarnation in Igbo and Yoruba culture

Chemistry v. Compatibility: Which is more important for your relationship?

Chemistry v. Compatibility: Which is more important for your relationship?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Fashion For A Cause: HUMANx unveils stunning collection at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Lagos Fashion Fair 2022

Fashion For A Cause: HUMANx unveils stunning collection at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Lagos Fashion Fair 2022

Get up to N300,000 worth of pocket money allowance in the Infinix End of Summer Promo

Get up to N300,000 worth of pocket money allowance in the Infinix End of Summer Promo

Back to School: OctaFX, Chess in Slums Africa take financial literacy to Makoko kids

Back to School: OctaFX, Chess in Slums Africa take financial literacy to Makoko kids

All You Missed at The Monkey Shoulder #PressPlay Concert

All you missed at The Monkey Shoulder #PressPlay Concert