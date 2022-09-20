The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) by Eko Innovation Centre and Lagos State government to hold in December 2022

The conference brings together technology industry stakeholders, policymakers, enthusiasts, ecosystem players, investors, business founders and executives, venture capital firms, startups, and technology talents to create policies that will drive the development of a smarter Lagos.

The conference which has had an accumulated number of over 29,000 participants since its inception ranging from startups to investors to tech founders is set to raise the bar for its fourth edition scheduled to hold in December 2022.

AOT 1.0 gave birth to the Lagos Innovation Master Plan – an innovation strategy and tactical plan that sought to transform Lagos into a smart city through technology. AOT 2.0 saw the launch of Startup Lagos & Eko Opensource, an innovative information portal that sought to deliver critical insights into the technology startup ecosystem and a platform that serves as a bridge for private sector developers to solve governmental technology challenges. AOT 3.0 engaged founders and policymakers to highlight challenges with attracting funding and create enabling policies to increase the attractiveness of startups to investors. AOT 3.0 also saw over sixty million naira awarded to innovative startups and R&D projects nestled in Lagos Universities.

This year, AOT 4.0 will be focusing on development, retainment, and employability of talent for the future-of-work economy. The remodeling of our education curriculum in order to change learning paradigms and contribute to policies that foster an enabling environment to produce and retain the talent that will drive the future.

The theme of AOT 4.0 is Talent Acceleration and a Smarter Lagos, and is set for the 8th and 9th of December at the LandMark Event Centre in Lagos.

Participation in AOT Lagos 4.0 is free but you are required to pre-register Here

