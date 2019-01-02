Tens of thousands of fun-seekers from Otukpo and across Nigeria trooped out to experience this year’s carnival which far surpassed the preceding editions in terms of organisation and richness of content.

The carnival which commenced after an opening address by Prince Edwin Ochai, the President and Founder of the Idoma International Carnival where he emphasized his love for his motherland and his desire to open the region to more socio- economic and cultural development while also empowering groups and individuals financially through this platform.

The carnival kick-started with the energetic Hero's band who thrilled the mammoth crowd before The Achievement Awards which saw imminent personalities of Idoma extractions recognized due to their services to the Idoma nation and Nigeria at large.

The carnival snowballed into the Ogbureke traditional wrestling and heart-thumping musical performances from local and top acts, including Terry G, Slowdog, Rudeboy P-square and Ric Hassani with comedy by the energy god, Dan d Humorous and the music comedian, Kennyblaq.

All through the five days of the event, massive crowd and guests from across Nigeria graced the carnival, adorning flamboyant costumes as the carnival goers trooped out for the procession which traversed all parts of Otukpo town with different floats accompanied by their special musical band and dance troupes.

On December 25, the Idoma International Carnival climaxed with the Face of Idoma beauty pageant which saw angelic faces from across Nigeria competing for the star price and becoming the face of the carnival. Miss Cross River, Her royal majesty, Queen Juliet Eyah was crowned as the Face of Idoma International and drove home a brand new car, cash gift and several other gifts.

The event which started from the 22nd ended on the 26th December with the Children’s Party, where the organizing team gave children a rare treat comprising gifts, food and wonderful play moments.

The Idoma International Carnival, 2018 was proudly supported by Hero Lager beer, Access bank, airtel, Polaris bank, Ragolis water, Pulse.ng, Goldmyne TV, Kraks Media, Radio benue, Joy fm and Vizavi Media.