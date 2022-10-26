RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Tech Meet Fashion 2.0: TECNO is the official smartphone sponsor at the LFW 2022

Since 2018, TECNO has been the Official Smartphone sponsor at Lagos Fashion Week, a fashion fair held yearly and a platform for both famous and aspiring fashion designers to showcase their talents. Just like the name implies, it's all about FASHION!

Year in and year out, TECNO's fashion booth has always been one of the most fantastic attractions at the Lagos Fashion Week. From the creative designs to the booth's color play and Bouggieness! TECNO definitely goes all out with their booth creativity... We are so sure that this year's TECNO booth is going to be mind-blowing!

With such an eye-catching booth design, celebrities could have a fantastic time taking pictures with friends and fans at the TECNO booth. That's not all. The TECNO booth isn't only about photos; there are fabulous prices to be won, celebrities to hang out with, and taking more pictures.

Now that we have taken you on the TECNOxLFW journey, it's time for the latest news from the house of TECNO. As always, TECNO has announced that they are the Official Smartphone sponsor at the 2022 Lagos Fashion Week, which will hold from the 26th - the 29th of October 2022 at Federal Palace, VI.

Rumor is that you could be among the first to experience the all-new TECNO Megabook T1 laptop! Don't miss this incredible opportunity, as TECNO has a lot in stock for everyone who visits the booth.

Tell us what do love most about the TECNO booth.

