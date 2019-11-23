The event is set to hold this Sunday, 24 November, 2019 at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Themed Nigeria’s New Tribe, the event will celebrate young enterprising Nigerians who have done exceptional work in their respective fields, and whose relentless hard work and unparalleled impact position them as a symbol of a new tribe of exemplary Nigerians.

The Future Awards Africa hosts, Falz and Toni Tones

Nominees in this year’s award include Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, Timini Egbuson, Sandra Ezekwesili, and over ninety others, with the list from the Central Working Committee (CWC) covering 21 categories

The Future Awards Africa 2019 is brought to you by The Future Project and RED | For Africa, with support from Mitsubishi, 7Up, CMA Group, Vanguard Allure, Cool FM, Emmanuel Oyeleke Photography, Nigerian Info, Wazobia FM, BellaNaija, Pulse, African Movie Channels, Folio by CNN, FilmHouse, Olorisupergal, Channels Television, Legit, TheCable, Ono Bello, Style Vitae, and Pop Central.

Watch the attached video;

