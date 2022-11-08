RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPepsi

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos
Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

The No.1 entertainment brand, Pepsi, in collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe has hosted one of the topmost events as the South-african music legends, Stones & Bones treated Lagosians to a remarkable Afro and High-life musical performance.

Recommended articles

The highlight of the 4-day event which happened at Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro in Oniru, Lagos was how the Pepsi brand ensured maximum refreshment for the attendees who came to witness the music prowess of Stones & Bones.

According to the General Manager of Marketing, Segun Ogunleye, the Pepsi brand is known for its deep interest in bringing premium entertainment and refreshment to people, hence why the brand brought its A-game to the musical event at Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro as it is expected.

On her part, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Hard Rock Cafe, Nseobong Mbebeng re-affirmed that the Stones & Bones visit to Lagos was a successful one, recounting that to the full-enjoyment of Lagosians, the remarkable event happened for 4-days.

“The visit kick-started with the first show which was on Friday, the 28th of October. After Dark Friday with Chiby. Second day was at Shiro ft Spektrum. Day 3 was Any Given Sunday and the last day was at Obi's House on the 31st of October. The show was fun and had everyone partying to the fullest. Being Stone and Bone’s first time in Nigeria, they were so happy to perform here and in their words, ``Nigeria is a beautiful country and would love to see us(Nigerians) again". - Nseobong said

She added that Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro are glad to have partnered with the No.1 pop culture brand, Pepsi, on Stones & Bones Live In Lagos, saying that Hard Rock Cafe wishes to work together again on more exciting events in the future.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByPepsi

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 ways to get rid of vaginal odour

3 ways to get rid of vaginal odour

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

This is why celebrating birthdays is illegal in Tajikistan

This is why celebrating birthdays is illegal in Tajikistan

5 health benefits of uda seed

5 health benefits of uda seed

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store

Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Livespot to position Lagos as the Epicentre of Global Entertainment this December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & the launch of the Livespot Entertarium

Livespot360 to position Lagos as epicentre of global entertainment this December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & launch of Livespot Entertarium

Rafael Jorge – Slow Lagos

Cocktail Week returned to Lagos, giving Mastercard cardholders a priceless dining experience

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second Paint, Sip, and Plant event

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second Paint, Sip, and Plant event