STIGMA is a short-film portraying the true-life story of “Annie” a Nigerian teenage girl who was robbed of her dignity by her father.

Annie, is a 21st century teenager who is forced to mature faster than most of her peers, she finds herself living a prudent life at an age where most teenagers are carefree due to the situation of her upbringing.

The script tells a story of a Annies rough childhood. It highlights the emotional and moral tussle in her family background, which resulted in a permanent psychological dysfunction of her life. It centers on the anguish rape victims go through and struggle to overcome.

This short film gives the center stage to fast rising Nollywood star Amanda Iriekpen who plays the role of “Annie” the main character and Bakare Samson who plays the role of “Tosan” a supporting character in the movie. The story was written by Akinwunmi Akinpelu, directed/produced by Bello Olamilekan Oluwadamilare and coproduced by Bakare Samson.

Stigma the movie is set to premiere on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Creative Arts Theater, University of Lagos from 2pm – 6pm.

Following a successful movie premier/release, the Ayo Ekunz Visuals team intends to start a rigorous campaign themed #ENDRAPECULTURE, which is aimed at suppressing Sexual related crimes and creating awareness about rape culture. This campaign involves two phases, which is to be carried out simultaneously.

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN – this includes Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

PHYSICAL RALLY/CAMPAIGN - this includes a Radio Tour, Street rallies scheduled to take place in selected Secondary Schools and Higher Institutions in Lagos and other states in Nigeria.