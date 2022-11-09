Turn Up With Star Abuja edition lived up to its billing as it was a night of non-stop excitement when Naija's number 1 beer brand, Star, came to town with goodie bags and a double dose of all-fun.
Star treats consumers to unforgettable experience in Abuja
#FeatureByStar
Recommended articles
Fun seekers and consumers of the brand turned up en masse at Peackastel Bar, behind NNPC Station, Abacha Road, Mararaba, venue of the Abuja edition of Turn Up With Star.
The event, which witnessed a mammoth turnout, literally left everyone in attendance asking for more as they danced, sang, and went home with fantastic prizes. Star stayed true to its words to reward consumers on all fronts.
It was not business as usual at the Peackastel Bar as the night came alive with Star. The brand has been going around and spreading excitement among Nigerians in the north and Abuja was the next and everyone unanimously agreed that Star lager is the king of beer.
Like in Makurdi, Kaduna, and Abuja, Nigeria’s number 1 beer brand will be in Jalingo in continuation of the ongoing Turn Up With Star. The brand is committed to bringing premium enjoyment to the doorstep of Nigerians irrespective of their base.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByStar
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng