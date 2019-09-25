In attendance are A-list acts from the entertainment and arts industry like BOJ, Rema, Ajebutter22, Noble Igwe, Teddy A, ShowDemCamp and Waye, as well as fans and consumers, all of which are dressed to kill.

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

From all the fun photos, it is clearly an extremely colourful and unique event, the type we have come to associate with Tiger Beer.

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

The brand prides itself on celebrating the daring nature of Nigerians who defy the norm and this is another fine exhibition of the Tiger Beer brand narrative.

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

See all the red carpet photos below:

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

Spotted: Noble Igwe, Teddy A, SDC, Rema, BOJ, Ajebutter22, Waye, others come together for Tiger’s Uncage Party

This is a featured post