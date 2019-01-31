We hear you. SheaMoisture’s full range of products for hair, bath, body, face, men, babies and kids can be hard to find in Nigeria. Sometimes, the prices are so high, you just wait for someone to bring it from abroad. Unfortunately, this could mean running out of deep conditioner right before washday and we know that sucks.

Worry no more #SheaFam, SheaMoisture Nigeria has partnered with select retailers nationwide in a bid to offer a wider range of our products at prices comparable to what you would find in the US. Now you’ll be able to find us in more places and we could not be happier. To celebrate, we are throwing the Ultimate Beach Day Party on Sunday, 10th February 2019. It’s going to be lit!

Kicking things off is our collaboration with award winning fashion designer, Andrea Iyamah, aimed at bringing you slay ready beachwear looks. Stay tuned for the big reveal!

Day party guests will also have the opportunity to try products from these collections and more at our personalised hair consultation booth, braid bar, pamper suites, barbershop lounge and of course the gifting suite, which will feature discounts at our retail partners. We are excited to treat our guests to a chill day of pampering, collection themed food and drink and of course great music.

Tickets to SheaMoisture’s Ultimate Beach Day Party (#SheaontheBeach) are available at https://www.afritickets.com/event?id=3951. Don’t have a ride? Taxify to the party and save a few coins, for a special code check out our instagram page - @SheaMoisture.Nigeria.

Follow us on Instagram @SheaMoisture.Nigeria and on Facebook @SheaMoistureNigeria for a chance to win tickets to the party and be the first to learn about all the fun things we have planned for 2019! We can’t wait to meet you!

You can now find our entire lifestyle range at prices comparable to the US at our partner retailers: Youtopia Beauty in Lekki Phase I, Perfect Trust Cosmetics (outside Lagos), Essenza (outside Lagos), Tresses by Koyinsola Vera Cruz, Kemi Lewis Salons, Make Me Salon, JumiaNow (beginning Feb. 11th, 2019), Next Cash ‘n’ Carry and Prince Ebeano Supermarkets. To become a retail partner, please email nigeria@sundialbrands.com

