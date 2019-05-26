Sponsored by Hogan Lovells, White|Ebony is an exhibition of thought provoking photographs which advocates for recognition and protection of persons with albinism in commemoration of World Albinism Day, which comes up in June.

The cocktail exhibition grand opening held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Temple Muse in Victoria Island Lagos.

Photographer, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko challenges preconceived notions on albinism with powerful images which reflect a Renaissance beauty through sensitive lighting, composition, and layered stylistic interpretations. Drawing her inspiration from a year and a half working closely with members of The Albino Foundation, interpreting their reality through this powerful new body of work.

The event which held at Temple Muse, Victoria Island witnessed a huge turn-out of art lovers which included top public and private sector personalities as well as veteran Nigerian photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

Some of the works on display were Us, In One Boat, Protector, All Hands Needed, Mother With Daughters, Woman With Baby, and many more.

Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko who is a graduate of photography from Macromedia, a school for art and design in Osnabrueck, Germany has had three solo exhibitions and taken part in numerous group shows in Nigeria including The Collectors Series, Eko Moves and Wanderlust curated by SMO Contemporary Art.

A portion of the sales income from the White|Ebony exhibition will support people living with albinism and help in raising awareness.