Smirnoff X1 Tour Ibadan: DJ Spinall, Dremo, Teni, Reminisce, deliver unique experience

Party lovers in Ibadan cannot forget the euphoria triggered by the Smirnoff X1 Tour party which took place at the Palms Shopping Mall on Friday 30th November.

The Ibadan edition of the Smirnoff X1 Tour party was lit with music and diverse expressions of denim as the world’s number one vodka, Smirnoff, took the city with its denim-themed party.

While party lovers from across the city trooped out in their numbers to express their different denim styles and party, Smirnoff mixologists kept the scene bubbly with awesome cocktails made with Smirnoff X1 Extra Smooth and the deliciously tasting Smirnoff X1 Intense Chocolate. Top Boy DJ Spinall, spun the music wheels.

Nigerian rapper, Dremo took the crowd to a different level excitement with his performance of Ojere. The crowd could not help but sing along as sensational female music artist, Teni engaged with her songs. Reminisce aka Baba Afusa, the final act of the night, shut down the show with his smash hits.

With Ibadan distinguishing itself with this first of its kind Smirnoff X1 denim-themed party and Enugu and Abeokuta having previously executed their own hair-themed Smirnoff X1 party experiences, keep your ears open and your dancing shoes readied as the Smirnoff X1 party comes to your city soon.

