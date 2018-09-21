Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

SMADE Entertainment to host Kenny Blaq at Indigo, The O2 in September

SMADE Entertainment Kenny Blaq to headline comedy show at Indigo at The O2 this September

The highly rated comedian will be headlining a show for the first time at the prestigious venue on the 30th of this month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenny Blaq to headline comedy show at Indigo at The O2 this September play

Kenny Blaq to headline comedy show at Indigo at The O2 this September

SMADE Entertainment is set to host top Nigerian comedian, Kenny Blaq at Indigo at The O2 this month.

The comedian will be headlining a show at the venue for the first time on September 30, 2018.

Smade Entertainment, known for bringing the best nightlife experiences to the African and Caribbean community in the UK is holding this event after organizing successfully a considerable number of sold out concerts this year.

Performances

The highly anticipated show themed ‘Kenny Blaq State of Mind’ will surely be a night of top notch comedy with performances from the headliner himself, Kenny Blaq featuring Eddie Kadi, Adot Comedian and others.

It promises to be a fun night of laughter and unbridled entertainment, true to what we have come to expect from renowned promoter SMADE Entertainment.

You can buy your tickets now at smade.shoob.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 MINISO Own a Japanese low-cost retail store and make 40% profit monthlybullet
2 Basketmouth Okey Bakassi, Capone, JJ Williams, I Go Save, others to...bullet
3 Simi Afropop star thrills audience at the #Opera‘Confam’ meet and greetbullet

Related Articles

Basketmouth Okey Bakassi, Capone, JJ Williams, I Go Save, others to perform at Lord of the Ribs Festival 2018
Afropolitan vibes Bright Chimezie, Omawumi, Johnny Drille to light up 50th edition
Dan D' Humorous Gordons, Owen Gee, Yaw, MC Shakara attend 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show [Photos]
DJ Obi Disc jockey wraps up his "End of Summer Series" at Ushuaia, Ibiza

Events

The Lagos Margarita Festival
Fun and Cocktails Timini Egbuson to host the exciting Lagos Margarita Festival
Afropolitan Vibes 50th edition
Afropolitan vibes Bright Chimezie, Omawumi, Johnny Drille to light up 50th edition
Yaw at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.
Dan D' Humorous Gordons, Owen Gee, Yaw, MC Shakara attend 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show [Photos]
Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale
Freestyle Football Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018
X
Advertisement