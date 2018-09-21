The highly rated comedian will be headlining a show for the first time at the prestigious venue on the 30th of this month.
The comedian will be headlining a show at the venue for the first time on September 30, 2018.
Smade Entertainment, known for bringing the best nightlife experiences to the African and Caribbean community in the UK is holding this event after organizing successfully a considerable number of sold out concerts this year.
The highly anticipated show themed ‘Kenny Blaq State of Mind’ will surely be a night of top notch comedy with performances from the headliner himself, Kenny Blaq featuring Eddie Kadi, Adot Comedian and others.
It promises to be a fun night of laughter and unbridled entertainment, true to what we have come to expect from renowned promoter SMADE Entertainment.
You can buy your tickets now at smade.shoob.com