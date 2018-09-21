news

SMADE Entertainment is set to host top Nigerian comedian, Kenny Blaq at Indigo at The O2 this month.

The comedian will be headlining a show at the venue for the first time on September 30, 2018.

Smade Entertainment, known for bringing the best nightlife experiences to the African and Caribbean community in the UK is holding this event after organizing successfully a considerable number of sold out concerts this year.

Performances

The highly anticipated show themed ‘Kenny Blaq State of Mind’ will surely be a night of top notch comedy with performances from the headliner himself, Kenny Blaq featuring Eddie Kadi, Adot Comedian and others.

It promises to be a fun night of laughter and unbridled entertainment, true to what we have come to expect from renowned promoter SMADE Entertainment .

You can buy your tickets now at smade.shoob.com