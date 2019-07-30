The party which took take place at the Junkyard Grills, Wuse II thrilled guests to the freshest music with energetic performances by Skiibii a.k.a the Oracle, TClassic and hypeman – Larry Foreman, while they enjoyed delicious mixes of #JagerIceCold refreshments of their choice.

Get ready to break boundaries, re-write the rules and unlock nights of great adventure while experiencing the ice kuhl flavours of Jagermeister, as After Dark Fusion with Jagermeister may be coming to you soon.

Jagermeister is intended for adults of legal drinking age (18+).

