Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Simi Live In Lagos is back in December at Balmoral

Simi Live In Lagos is back in December at Balmoral convention centre

Put together by Bavent Street Live in partnership with X3M Music, the show is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Federal Palace Hotel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Simi Live in Lagos 2018 play Simi Live in Lagos 2018

Coming off her sold-out show in London, Simi is set to continue her live series this December with "Simi Live in Lagos".

The show is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel by 6pm.

She held her first live concert last year at the Hard Rock cafe, Oniru Lagos with lots of guests in attendances as well as performances from A-list Nigerian artistes.

Simi's background

Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, Nigerian Alternative R&B singer professionally known as Simi started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008 titled Ogaju.

The 30 year old singer’s career came into spotlight in 2014 after she released "Tiff", a song which was nominated in two categories at The Headies 2015 and further brought her to mainstream recognition.

The first of the event tagged, "Simi Live in London,” was dubbed a night of surprises by concert-goers with a host of celebrity guests, performances from Adekunle Gold & Falz, and surprise appearances from Mr Eazi and Wizkid.

The sold-out show featured incredible live performances and paving the way for the second Live series – “Simi Live in Lagos.”

Date: Sunday, December 9, 2018

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Time: 6PM

Simi Live in Lagos is being put together by Bavent Street Live in partnership with X3M Music.

Tickets for the events can be purchased on the organizers’ website: www.baventstreetlive.com/similive and on Nairabox.com and afritickets.com.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 MINISO Own a Japanese low-cost retail store and make 40% profit monthlybullet
2 Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Olamide, Dbanj, others to perform at Pepsi...bullet
3 Africa's biggest drink event, International Drinks Festival to hold...bullet

Related Articles

Simi dazzles at headline UK concert alongside Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Falz
Wande Coal delivers grand performance at sold-out Indigo at the O2 concert
Reminisce, Teni, Slimcase, L.A.X, others perform at Niniola's Human Radio Concert
Wande Coal credits D'banj with 'breaking down the doors' for global success
Davido, 2baba, Falz, Shina Peters among star-studded list for MerryBet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2018
Wizkid steals the show at Booth Fest concert in South Africa [Video]
2Baba, Phyno, Bright Chimezie, Falz, give sizzling performance at Buckwyld 'n' Breathless 2018

Events

Get ready for 3 extraordinary flavour-filled nights at Guinness' 'Flavour Rooms'
Get ready for 3 extraordinary flavour-filled nights at Guinness' 'Flavour Rooms'
Johnny Drille, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, Killertunes win big at The Beatz Awards 2018
SustyVibes to hold environmental awareness photography exhibition
SustyVibes to hold 1st ever environmental awareness photography exhibition in December
Celebrating the big idea
Celebrating the big idea
X
Advertisement