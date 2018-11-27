Simi Live In Lagos is back in December at Balmoral

news

Coming off her sold-out show in London, Simi is set to continue her live series this December with "Simi Live in Lagos".

The show is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel by 6pm.

She held her first live concert last year at the Hard Rock cafe, Oniru Lagos with lots of guests in attendances as well as performances from A-list Nigerian artistes.

Simi's background

Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, Nigerian Alternative R&B singer professionally known as Simi started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008 titled Ogaju.

The 30 year old singer’s career came into spotlight in 2014 after she released "Tiff", a song which was nominated in two categories at The Headies 2015 and further brought her to mainstream recognition.

The first of the event tagged, " Simi Live in London ,” was dubbed a night of surprises by concert-goers with a host of celebrity guests, performances from Adekunle Gold & Falz, and surprise appearances from Mr Eazi and Wizkid .

The sold-out show featured incredible live performances and paving the way for the second Live series – “Simi Live in Lagos.”

Date: Sunday, December 9, 2018

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Time: 6PM

Simi Live in Lagos is being put together by Bavent Street Live in partnership with X3M Music.

Tickets for the events can be purchased on the organizers’ website: www.baventstreetlive.com/similive and on Nairabox.com and afritickets.com.