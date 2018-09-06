Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Shuga Band to hold The Shuga Coated Concert in October 2018

The Shuga Band Nigeria’s leading musical group to hold "The Shuga Coated Concert" in October

The evergreen live musical, organized to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band will hold at Eko Hotels & Suites, V.I Lagos.

  • Published:
The Shuga Band is all set for "The Shuga Coated Concert: Journey to Sweetness" coming up this October play

The Shuga Band is all set for "The Shuga Coated Concert: Journey to Sweetness" coming up this October

Nigeria’s leading musical band, The Shuga Band is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with an evergreen live musical in October.

"The Shuga Coated Concert: Journey to Sweetness" will be the first ever musical band live show hosted at the Eko Hotels & Suites on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

play Polio survivor, Akin Shuga selected the group 20years ago and now it's a huge success.

 

Led by polio survivor, Akin Shuga, the band reinforces the beauty of live band as a tool for preserving and creating evergreen live music in Nigeria.

The Beginning of The Shuga Band

20 years ago, Akin had a dream, driven by passion. He wanted to sing songs that people loved in a different way, creating an experience people would remember for life so he gathered amazing talents, skilled in ways that mated with his voice to create magic! A kind of Magic you never actually forget.

The two-decade old band has performed for Presidents, governors, corporate bodies and many more. Not just limiting itself to the geo-political zones of Nigeria alone, the band has headlined lots of shows in other parts of the world as well.

The Shuga Coated Concert promises to be an unforgettable event with mind blowing performances leaving lasting impressions on guests at the end of the night.

Date: Sunday, October 21, 2018

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos

Time: Red carpet- 6pm, Show starts- 7pm

Tickets: Gold- 10k, Platinum- 50k and Diamond Table- 2Million

For reservations, Please call- 09060008173

This is a one of its kind event and you definitely can't afford to miss it!!!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Basketmouth Okey Bakassi, Capone, JJ Williams, I Go Save, others to...bullet
2 Eargasm 2Baba, Waje, DJ Neptune, Classiq turn-up at concert in Kadunabullet
3 Budweiser Beer brand launches in Nigeria with the Bud Hotelbullet

Related Articles

Eargasm 2Baba, Waje, DJ Neptune, Classiq turn-up at concert in Kaduna
DJ Obi Nigerian disc jockey shuts down Boiler Room on his End of Summer Europe series
MAIN Supremacy Concert 2018 Come experience live music with KWAM 1, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Tekno, others on Independence day
Basketmouth Okey Bakassi, Capone, JJ Williams, I Go Save, others to perform at Lord of the Ribs Festival 2018

Events

DJ Obi shuts down Boiler Room in London
DJ Obi Nigerian disc jockey shuts down Boiler Room on his End of Summer Europe series
People of Culture 2018 Haj, Mwasi, Jehu Graham, Gold coast warriors attend night of historic celebration
Ajebo Unleashed 5.0
Ajebo Comedian is back with "Ajebo Unleashed 5.0" this Sunday
MAIN The Supremacy Concert 2018
MAIN Supremacy Concert 2018 Come experience live music with KWAM 1, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Tekno, others on Independence day