Shuga Band to hold The Shuga Coated Concert in October 2018

Nigeria’s leading musical band, The Shuga Band is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with an evergreen live musical in October.

"The Shuga Coated Concert: Journey to Sweetness" will be the first ever musical band live show hosted at the Eko Hotels & Suites on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Led by polio survivor, Akin Shuga, the band reinforces the beauty of live band as a tool for preserving and creating evergreen live music in Nigeria.

The Beginning of The Shuga Band

20 years ago, Akin had a dream, driven by passion. He wanted to sing songs that people loved in a different way, creating an experience people would remember for life so he gathered amazing talents, skilled in ways that mated with his voice to create magic! A kind of Magic you never actually forget.

The two-decade old band has performed for Presidents, governors, corporate bodies and many more. Not just limiting itself to the geo-political zones of Nigeria alone, the band has headlined lots of shows in other parts of the world as well.

The Shuga Coated Concert promises to be an unforgettable event with mind blowing performances leaving lasting impressions on guests at the end of the night.

Date: Sunday, October 21, 2018

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos

Time: Red carpet- 6pm, Show starts- 7pm

Tickets: Gold- 10k, Platinum- 50k and Diamond Table- 2Million

For reservations, Please call- 09060008173

This is a one of its kind event and you definitely can't afford to miss it!!!