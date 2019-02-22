SheaMoisture pampers guests at its #SheaOnTheBeach Ultimate Beach Day Party

SheaMoisture’s Ultimate Beach Day Party was an unforgettable experience for guests who attended the event. Landmark beach was transformed into a pop up beach club featuring great food and drinks, chill vibes and Instagram worthy decor.

Hosted by Eku Edewor,the sold out event treated over 300 people to the SheaMoisture Lifestyle Experience. While guests in attendance included Eki Ogunbor, Nicole Chikwe, Andrea Iyamah, Uti Nwachukwu, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Kaylah Oniwo, Ink Eze, Oreka Godis and Afua Osei amongst others, tickets to the all inclusive party were open to the public.

A duo of female DJs; DJ Trace and DJ Vvadaa kept guests entertained while they played beach volleyball, posed for photos in the play pool and visited the SheaMoisture experience centers.

The experience centers showcased SheaMoisture’s lifestyle range which caters to all hair/skin types and needs across women, men, children and babies. From pamper suites featuring massages, mani/pedis and facials, to personalized hair consultations at the braid bar and a barber lounge for men, every experience enabled guests to try out the full range of products. The gifting suite ensured guests left with a goodie bag of SheaMoisture swag, products and discounts.

Olufunke Faweya, Director of Africa Operations, remarked during the event “As a purpose driven business, our goal is to empower women to thrive and prosper much like Sofi Tucker, our co-founder’s grandmother, did. This is why Community Commerce, a business model that creates opportunities for women entrepreneurs across our entire value chain is at the heart of everything we do at SheaMoisture. To host today’s event we partnered with some amazing companies led by local Nigerian business women. Thank you all for being here to support them.”

Guests were thrilled by a special performance from ShowDemCamp which closed out the event. SDC were joined by guest artistes, Funbi, Boj on the Microphone and Tomi Thomas.

For SheaMoisture enthusiasts who couldn’t make it to the party, our event partner JumiaNow is celebrating SheaMoisture’s launch on their express delivery platform with a 15% percent off promotion. Use discount code “SMNIGERIA15” to get 15% off your purchase at now.jumia.com.ng﻿ or on the Jumia Now app.

SheaMoisture lifestyle range of products are available at US comparable prices at the following partner retails: Youtopia Beauty in Lekki Phase I, Perfect Trust Cosmetics (outside Lagos), Essenza (outside Lagos), Tresses by Koyinsola Vera Cruz, Kemi Lewis Salons, Make Me Salon, Next Cash ‘n’ Carry and Prince Ebeano Supermarkets. To become a select retail partner, please email emsales@sundialbrands.com.

Follow us on Instagram @SheaMoisture.Nigeria and on Facebook @SheaMoistureNigeria to learn about all the fun things we have planned for the rest of 2019 and to get early access to our events.

