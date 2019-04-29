In 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria, confirmed that, at least, 14.3 million Nigerians are into drug abuse. The statistics showed that the large demographic involved in drug use and abuse is between 15 and 64 years old. One in seven persons has used a drug.

The play produced by CEO/Founder of Rue14 Studios, Keke Hammond was performed at Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos, Nigeria, on April 13 and 14, 2019 with special guests such as COO MTN Nigeria, Mr. Mazen Mroue, Toyin Saraki, Ik Osakioduwa, Adebola Williams, Tosin Durotoye, Adeolu Adefarasin in attendance amongst parents and teenagers.

Set in modern day Nigeria, High follows the journey of teenage friends back for holidays from their respective boarding schools. Being close to each other and having relationships that have taken years to build, they discover that one of them suffers from drug abuse which eventually led to an overdose. It causes a rift within their clique. Their parents get to learn of the situation; facing the truth about their children and the killer that is drug abuse.

Speaking on the play, Her Excellency and Founder-President of Wellbeing Foundation, Toyin Saraki said, “Brilliant acting, on a heartbreaking subject. Say no to drugs.”

“Kudos to the Keke and the Rue14 crew. The message is really strong- from the role of the parent to the responsibility of the child. We shouldn’t let our children consume and learn alone from their friends. As a parent, you need to spend time with them to filter and engage.” - Debola Williams.

