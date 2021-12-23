RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

SDC set to thrill fans again at Palm Wine Music Festival 2021

The festival reinforces itself as one of the most diverse and electrifying.

Show Dem Camp
Show Dem Camp

Truly the year 2021 would not be complete without another edition of the Palm Wine Music Festival by The Show Dem Camp duo (Tec & Ghost).

After the success of a sold-out international edition of the Palm Wine Music Festival which held in London, October this year, the veteran crew is on a roll and ready to switch things up this year with this grand event.

Lady Donli
Lady Donli Pulse Nigeria
Moelogo
Moelogo Pulse Nigeria

As always, the show will be geared at connecting intimately with super fans and creating an atmosphere to enjoy 'the feel-good music' SDC is known for.

Boj
Boj Pulse Nigeria
Ladipoe
Ladipoe Pulse Nigeria

The event, taking place on December 24 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, is set to experience some major performances from some of your favorite acts – Ajebutter22, Moelogo, Ladi Poe, Oxlade, Tomi Thomas, Reminisce, Funbi, and many other surprising appearances.

Oxlade
Oxlade Pulse Nigeria
A22
A22 Pulse Nigeria

This event, as always, reinforces itself as one of the most diverse and electrifying festivals of the year.

On the wheels of steel will be DJs – Camron and a host of others.

ND
ND Pulse Nigeria
Lojay
Lojay Pulse Nigeria

The event starts 4 pm, and all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.

Tickets can be purchased at www.palmwinefest.com, or the venue.

#BANG #BANG

Funbi
Funbi Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebySDC

