SDC set to thrill fans again at Palm Wine Music Festival 2021

After the success of a sold-out international edition of the Palm Wine Music Festival which held in London, October this year, the veteran crew is on a roll and ready to switch things up this year with this grand event.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

As always, the show will be geared at connecting intimately with super fans and creating an atmosphere to enjoy 'the feel-good music' SDC is known for.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The event, taking place on December 24 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, is set to experience some major performances from some of your favorite acts – Ajebutter22, Moelogo, Ladi Poe, Oxlade, Tomi Thomas, Reminisce, Funbi, and many other surprising appearances.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

This event, as always, reinforces itself as one of the most diverse and electrifying festivals of the year.

On the wheels of steel will be DJs – Camron and a host of others.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The event starts 4 pm, and all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.

Tickets can be purchased at www.palmwinefest.com, or the venue.

#BANG #BANG

Pulse Nigeria