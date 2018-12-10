news

Luxury jewelry brand, Saint Tracy Signature hosted guests to canapes and cocktails at its newly open Ikeja flagship store on Sunday 2nd December 2018. Look how Saint Tracy Signature’s flagship store & Diamond collection launches in grand style.

The event was also an opportunity to unveil the Saint Tracy Signature exclusive diamond collection which includes engagement rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and watches.

The event welcomed friends, new and existing clients, as well as lifestyle influencers. Guests in attendance include: Bunmi George (Shredder Gang), Rayo Abe (Lagos Housewife), Chioma Okoli (Skinny Girl in Transit), Moriam Musa, and Bridget Chigbufue, amongst others.

“Saint Tracy Signature offers its customers an inspiring store layout with personalised service, creating an outstanding shopping experience. In the end, all we want is for our customers to feel beautiful in our exquisite pieces. We appreciate all the guests who came out to celebrate with us on the launch of our new store and diamond collection” - Tracy Uwom (Founder & CEO)

Bringing something new to the Nigerian jewelry industry with its own unique designs of wedding and occasion jewelry, Saint Tracy Signature delivers exquisitely crafted Gold and Sterling Silver pieces with precious stones.

You can shop the new Diamond Collection at Saint Tracy Signature 83 Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Facebook: Saint Tracy

Twitter: @sainttracys

Instagram: @sainttracys @sainttracy.signature

Website: http://www.sainttracy.com/