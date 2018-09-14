Hosted by Hot 93.3FM OAP, Jahsuper, the show will take place at Bogobiri, 7/9 Maitama Sule street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
There will be amazing musical performances by one of the hottest rap sensation at the moment, AQ. Also performing are Duktor Sett, Singah, Ajura, Soti, Atela, Roger Lino and more.
The event promises to be an evening of good music, positive vibes and great company.
Date: Sunday September 16, 2018
Venue: Bogobiri, 7/9 Maitama Sule street, Ikoyi, Lagos
Time: 6pm
Entry is FREE!!!