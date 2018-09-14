Pulse.ng logo
SAFARI, A live series set to hold its inaugural edition this weekend.

SAFARI AQ, Duktor Sett, Singah, Ajura, Soti to Perform at inaugural edition

Hosted by Hot 93.3FM OAP, Jahsuper, the show will take place at Bogobiri, 7/9 Maitama Sule street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play SAFARI, A live series is set to hold its inaugural edition this weekend.

SAFARI, A live series is set to hold its inaugural edition this weekend.



There will be amazing musical performances by one of the hottest rap sensation at the moment, AQ. Also performing are Duktor Sett, Singah, Ajura, Soti, Atela, Roger Lino and more.

The event promises to be an evening of good music, positive vibes and great company.

SAFARI Live Series

Date: Sunday September 16, 2018

Venue: Bogobiri, 7/9 Maitama Sule street, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: 6pm

Entry is FREE!!!

