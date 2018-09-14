news

SAFARI, A live series is set to hold its inaugural edition this weekend.

Hosted by Hot 93.3FM OAP, Jahsuper, the show will take place at Bogobiri, 7/9 Maitama Sule street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

There will be amazing musical performances by one of the hottest rap sensation at the moment, AQ . Also performing are Duktor Sett, Singah, Ajura, Soti, Atela, Roger Lino and more.

The event promises to be an evening of good music, positive vibes and great company.

SAFARI Live Series

Date: Sunday September 16, 2018

Venue: Bogobiri, 7/9 Maitama Sule street, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: 6pm

Entry is FREE!!!