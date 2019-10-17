The Beatz Awards 5th edition is adding new spices to its content yearly so the main event promises to be one gulped with memories fans won’t forget in a hurry.
This year’s edition has 25 voting categories and 4 honorary Awards (Non-voting) in the 2019 nominations of The Beatz Awards.
The ceremony is scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
The die is cast for this year’s race as popular soulful rock star Johnny Drille who ranked top winner for last year’s edition, is now going head to head with Able God producer Rexxie, as they take the lead with 4 nomination each. Closely trailing is Kel-P, the producer of Killing Dem, Masterkraft for Timaya’s bam bam and Shabalistica himself, Killertunes with Woske in the producer’s category respectively.
Other nominees include Moet Abebe of the takeover show with Soundcity radio and Do2dtun the Energygad for cool fm Lagos as top contenders for the OAP spot, while making the rounds on the turntable list are Dj Spinall the returning champion, Dj Big N, Dj Neptune and Dj Nana, Dj Cuppy and Dj Lambo are on top focus for the female list of Djs.
Date: Sunday, November 17, 2019
Time: Red Carpet - 5PM, Main Show - 6PM
To Vote, visit the website: www.thebeatzawards.com
Check out the full list of the nominees below:
AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Ozedikus - Rema - Dumebi
- Major Bangz - Kizz Daniel X Davido - One Ticket
- Dera - Joeboy - Baby
- Shizzi - Davido, Chris Brown - Blow My Mind
- Rexxie - Burna Boy - Anybody
- Tuzi Beat - Skiibii - Sensima
- Cracker Mallo - Fireboy DML - Jealous
- Kel P - Zlatan x Burna Boy - Killing Dem
- Lusshbeatz - Kizz Daniel - Madu
AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Phantom - Burna Boy - Gbona
- Spellz - Zlatan, Tiwa Savage - Shotan
- Chrisstringz - Timaya - I Can't Kill Myself
- Speroach beatz - Peruzzi - Majesty
- Philkeyz - Kizz Daniel - Eko
- Sess - Adekunle Gold - Kelegbe Megbe
- Blaqjerzee - DJ Tunez ft. Wizkid, Blaqjerzee - Gbese
AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Dunnie - Dunnie - Foolish
- IRockClassic - Jaywon - Aje
- Seyi Keyz and Pheelz - Adekunle Gold & Simi - Promise
- Oscar - Simi ft. Adekunle Gold - By You
- 1Dabanton - Boomboxx ft. Teni - I Dey
- Blaqjerzee - Iyanya - No Drama
- Killertunes - Mr Eazi & Simi - Doyin
AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Rexxie - Chinko Ekun ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh - Able God
- Young Williz - Falz - Talk
- Pheelz - Olamide - Oil and Gas
- Killertunes - Olamide - Woske
- Masterkraft - Masterkraft ft. CDQ, Magnito - Kere Oh
- B Banks - Reminisce - Burushaga
- Sess - Hypocrite - Falz
AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Femi Leye - Femi Leye ft The Cavemen - Bie Ndu
- Selebobo - Flavour ft Umu Obiligbo - Awele
- Orbeat - Timaya - Balance
- Chris String - Rudeboy - Double Double
- Edgarboi - Yemi Alade - Oga
- Legendury Beatz - Simi - Ayo
- Young Willis - Phyno - The Bag
- Cobhams Asuquo - Timi Dakolo - I Never Know Say
AFRO ROCK PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Johnny Drille - Johnny Drille - Shine
- Ekeyzondabeat - Zainab Sule - Toxic Religion
- Kaystrings - Kaystrings - Sovereign King - Alagbara
- IBK Spaceship Boy - Bez Idakula - The Light
AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Femi Leye - Femi Leye - Ife
- Samzi Bumerey - Samzi Bumerey - Life
- Seyikeyz - Teni -Uyo Meyo
- Johnny Drille - Johnny Drille - Papa
- Pedro - Brymo - Ba Nu So
- Tiwezi - Bez Idakula - Dey For You
AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Masterkraft - Timaya ft. Olamide - Bam Bam
- Orbeat - Timaya, King Perryy & Patoranking - Kom Kom
- TUC - King Perryy ft. Teni - Murder
- Cracker Mallo - Rudeboy ft Patoranking - Together
- Spellz - DJ Spinall ft. Wizkid, Tiwa Savage - Dis Love
- Krizbeatz - Yemi Alade - Give Dem
- Vtek - Simi ft Patoranking - Jericho
- Kel P - Burna Boy - On The Low
AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- SMJ - JJ Hairston ft Tim Godfrey - Onaga
- MrTee - David Jones David ft Jeremiah Gyang - Giant Killer
- Olaitan Dada - Glowreeyah Braimah - Exalted
- Skerzbeat - Mercy Chinwo - Chinedum
- George & TY Bello - TY Bello ft Tope Alabi and George - Logan Ti Ode
- Tyanx - Monique - Timeless
- Sunny Pee - Ema ft. Osinachi - You No Dey Use Me Play
- Doron Clinton - Hallelujah No Go Finish - Freke Umoh
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Shizzi - Davido, Chris Brown - Blow My Mind
- Kel P - Burna Boy - On The Low
- Rexxie - Chinko Ekun ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh - Able God
- Killertunes - Olamide - Woske
- Major Bangz - Kizz Daniel X Davido - One Ticket
- Johnny Drille - Johnny Drille - Papa
MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Millamix - Slimcase ft 2Baba, Peruzzi, DJ Neptune, Larry Gaga - Azaman
- Lord Sky - RudeBoy - Reason With Me
- Swaps - Skiibii ft. Reekado Banks - Sensima
- Edward Sunday - Ccioma - Wonderful Love
- STG - Zlatan ft. Burna Boy - Killing Them
- Olaitan Dada - Yemi Alade - Oga
- Wilz Ukaegbu and Okey Sokey - Bez Idakula - Dey For You
MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Meji Alabi - Wizkid - Fever
- Clarence Peters - Burna Boy - Gbona
- Walinteenpro - Chinko Ekun ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh - Able God
- Prodigeezy - Zlatan X Burna Boy - Killin Dem
- DK - Skiibii ft. Reekado Banks - Sensima
- Unlimited LA - Timaya - Balance
- Aje Films - Kizz Daniel - Madu
- Ovie Etseyatse - Kizz Daniel & Davido - One Ticket
CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
- Don Flexx - One More Night - Mr. P
- GGB Dance Crew - Oh Oh - Runtown
- Dance Machine - Mo Cover Eh - D'Banj ft. Slimcase
- Pocolee - Killin Dem - Zlatan ft. Burna Boy
SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR
- Burna Boy - On The Low
- Johnny Drille - Papa
- Simi - Ayo
- Brymo - Ba Nu So
- Bez - Dey For You
NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Stunna Beat - Tekno X 2Kingz - You Can Get It
- Cracker Mallo - Fireboy DML - Jealous
- Rexxie - Zlatan - Zanku (Legwork)
- Ozedikus - Rema - Dumebi
- Tuzi Beat - Skiibii - Sensima
- Dera - Joeboy - Baby
MALE DJ OF THE YEAR
- DJ Spinall
- DJ Big N
- DJ Kaywise
- DJ Neptune
- DJ Obi
- DJ Enimoney
- DJ Crowd Kontroller
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
- DJ Cuppy
- DJ Lambo
- DJ Nana
- DJ Switch
- DJ Butter
ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR
- Television Continental
- Silverbird Television
- African Independent Television
- Channels TV
- Lagos Television
- Galaxy Television
- ONTV
ENTERTAINMENT TVSTATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR
- Soundcity TV
- HIP TV
- MTV Base
- Nigezie Xtreme
- Urban TV
- Trace Naija
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
- Soundcity Radio
- Cool FM
- Rhythm FM
- Beat FM
- Smooth FM
OAP OF THE YEAR
- Moet Abebe - Soundcity Radio
- Do2dtun - Cool FM
- Toke Makinwa - Rhythm FM
- Toolz - Beat FM
- Mazino Appeal - Smooth FM
ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR
- Taiye Aliyu - Yemi Alade
- Asa Asika - Davido
- Matthew Oyebanji - Johnny Drille
- Emem Ema - Mr. P
- Osagie - Timaya
RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR
- Mavin
- Flyboy Inc.
- DMW Music
- X3M Music
- Starboy Records
- YBNL
- Spaceship Entertainment
BLOG OF THE YEAR
- Bellanaija
- Linda Ikeji Blog
- Olorisupergal
- Stella Dimokokorkus
- Kemi Filani
ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
- Tooxclusive
- 9jaflaver
- Jaguda
- Notjustok
- 360nobs
- Naijaloaded
The Beatz Awards is five years and strong