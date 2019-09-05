Remy Martin brought the ultimate party experience 'At The Club With Remy Martin' to Port-Harcourt, Owerri

On Friday, August 30th and August 31st, 2019, Premium Cognac, Remy Martin delivered ultimate party experiences to party revelers in Port-Harcourt and Owerri ‘At the Club with Remy Martin’ - the exciting night-out famed for raising the bar in party experiences.

Fans, music executives and influencers gathered at Eco Lounge (Port-Harcourt) and Play Royal (Owerri) to enjoy Rémy Martin and entertaining performances from Phyno, Magnito, DJ Neptune and hypeman - Sensei Uche, who kept up the energy all night.

Attendees of the events were opportune to win exclusive Remy Martin merchandise, such as; headphones, portable speakers, electric lighters, cognac flasks and other exciting items.

The events doubled as the Rémy Martin Producers Trilogy – Season 1 regional qualifying events in these places where attendees voted for their favourites in the on-going competition. These finalists will compete with other finalists across the country for a co-sign to create hip-hop’s newest hit with Phyno, Clarence Peters and Sarz.

Remy Producers Trilogy Season 1 continues as the train heads to Benin City for the next qualifier on Friday, September 20th, and lastly in Lagos on September 28th. Interested audio and video producers in these cities still have a chance of being a part of this once in a lifetime opportunity by submitting their entries on www.producers.ng.

For more information and the latest developments on the Rémy Martin Producers Trilogy – Season 1, visit and follow along on social at @RemyMartinNG and #RemyproducersNG #RemyProducersTrilogy.

See more photos from the events below;

