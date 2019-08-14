The Afrobeat party, an annual music concert organised in honour of the Afrobeat legend and world music icon, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, witnessed a lot more excitement this year as Regal Dry Gin treated fans and consumers to nights of musical variety and African-inspired cocktails from mixologists at the Regal bar, making it one of the highlights of this year’s edition as it added spice to the two day event.

The Regal Afrobeat Party 2019 presented an opportunity to celebrate the life and music of Fela, as many of his fans and up-and-coming artists had the opportunity to perform some of his iconic songs to the utmost delight of the guests at venue. The two-day event witnessed thrilling musical performances from a variety of Nigerian artists and also provided a platform for up and coming artists to also showcase their talents.

Senior Brand Manager, Regal Dry Gin, Basit Arasi, who also talked about the idea behind the event, said “Regal Dry Gin is an indigenous brand and so is Afro beat, and we are delighted to be part of such an event that celebrates the life of an originator and man who lived his life to the fullest. As you may be aware, Regal Dry Gin is synonymous with fun and excitement, no celebration is complete without Regal in the mix," he said.

Asides the thrilling musical performances and African-inspired cocktails, Regal also rewarded loyal consumers at the event with gift prizes ranging from smartphones, TV sets and lots more. Guests at the event and lucky prize winners expressed their appreciation to the organisers of the event, especially Regal Dry Gin for what they described as a befitting recognition of a great music legend.

Following the Afro Beat Party, Regal is now set to follow up with different activities at various cities planned for the remainder of the year.

REGAL is one of the foremost indigenous gin brands in Nigeria. Launched into the Nigerian market in 1983, REGAL has, over the years, maintained its dominant position in the gin category.

