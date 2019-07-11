Thursday July 11, 2019 saw the Ringier Nigeria offices buzzing even more than usual as MD for Business Development, Mark Slade and his team hosted RADP's fifth Digital Digest event.

MD Business Development RADP, Mark Slade speaking to guests at the Digital Digest 5th edition.

With 12 attendees invited from across Lagos, representing various sectors and digital experience, a content showcase was presented, sharing industry insights and best in class approaches having kicked off with a fun Quizz to test the participants online knowledge - congratulations to Desola Lanre-Ologun from NESA by Makers ending in first place. Axa Mansard, LFTZ, CareClick and Africon just some of the companies represented.

Guests from various business organizations at the 5th edition of Digital Digest.
Guests from various business organizations at the 5th edition of Digital Digest.

Mark's co-hosts Gaurav Kirpilani and Amaka Chugo discussed Nigeria's digital landscape and content and performance marketing techniques. Speakers from across Ringier's business also presented their departmental best practice.

Senior Social Media Manager Pulse, Frank Ugobude speaking to guests at the RADP Digital Digest 5th edition

Pulse's Editor-in-Chief Ben Bassey, Senior Social Media Manager Frank Ugobude, Director of Operations Shola Adegbuyi and Director of Account Management Temi Williams-Davies.

Director of Operations RDM, Shola Adegbuyi speaking to guests at the RADP Digital Digest 5th edition

The session ended with a tour of the Ringier office including editorial and video departments. 

