Thursday July 11, 2019 saw the Ringier Nigeria offices buzzing even more than usual as MD for Business Development, Mark Slade and his team hosted RADP's fifth Digital Digest event.

With 12 attendees invited from across Lagos, representing various sectors and digital experience, a content showcase was presented, sharing industry insights and best in class approaches having kicked off with a fun Quizz to test the participants online knowledge - congratulations to Desola Lanre-Ologun from NESA by Makers ending in first place. Axa Mansard, LFTZ, CareClick and Africon just some of the companies represented.

Mark's co-hosts Gaurav Kirpilani and Amaka Chugo discussed Nigeria's digital landscape and content and performance marketing techniques. Speakers from across Ringier's business also presented their departmental best practice.

Pulse's Editor-in-Chief Ben Bassey, Senior Social Media Manager Frank Ugobude, Director of Operations Shola Adegbuyi and Director of Account Management Temi Williams-Davies.

The session ended with a tour of the Ringier office including editorial and video departments.

Want to attend the next Digital Digest? Email sales@ringier.ng.