RADP hosts 2nd edition of monthly event, 'Digital Digest'

The event witnessed the presence of officials from Nestle, Cardinalstone, AcessIMC Services Limited, Mixta Africa, Ipsos and Joe Etoniru & Associates.
Discussions during this edition were centred around effective content marketing & digital strategies to implement in the upcoming year and RADP's capablities to help different brands achieve marketing objectives.
Speakers at December's edition of Digital Digest include RADP executives: Mark Slade, Temi Williams-Davies, George Mbam, Gaurav Kirpalani and Leo Stiegeler.
The event also featured a brief and insightful Q&A session followed by a tour of the RADP facility.
RADP Digital Digest is a monthly event, watch out for the next edition which promises to be bigger and better!