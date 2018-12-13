RADP hosts 1st edition of monthly event, 'Digital Digest'

news

RADP hosts the first edition of its monthly Digital Digest at its office building with guests from various top business organizations.

Discussions during this edition were centred around effective content marketing & digital strategies to implement in the upcoming year and RADP's capablities to help different brands achieve marketing objectives.

Speakers

Speakers at December's edition of Digital Digest include RADP executives: Mark Slade , Temi Williams-Davies, George Mbam, Gaurav Kirpalani and Leo Stiegeler.

The event witnessed the presence of top officials from Nestle , Cardinalstone, AcessIMC Services Limited, Mixta Africa, Ipsos and Joe Etoniru & Associates.

The event also featured a brief and insightful Q&A session followed by a tour of the RADP facility.

RADP Digital Digest is a monthly event, watch out for the next edition which promises to be bigger and better!