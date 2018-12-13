Pulse.ng logo
RADP hosts 1st edition of monthly event, 'Digital Digest'

The event witnessed the presence of officials from Nestle, Cardinalstone, AcessIMC Services Limited, Mixta Africa, Ipsos and Joe Etoniru & Associates.

  Published: 2018-12-13
Member Board of directors, Ringier Africa AG, Leonard Stiegeler; Managing Director, Sales and Operations RADP, Mark Slade; Director of video, Playstudio Africa-RADP, Aniekan Etuhube; Senior editor, operations Pulse.ng, Ben Bassey (behind); Head, Online Marketing RADP, George Mbam; Ebitu Ukiwe and Gaurav Kirpalani (far right) with guests at the first edition of Digital Digest. play

RADP hosts the first edition of its monthly Digital Digest at its office building with guests from various top business organizations.

Discussions during this edition were centred around effective content marketing & digital strategies to implement in the upcoming year and RADP's capablities to help different brands achieve marketing objectives.

Managing Director, Sales and Operations RADP, Mark Slade speaking to guests at the first edition of Digital Digest. play Managing Director, Sales and Operations RADP, Mark Slade speaking to guests at the first edition of Digital Digest. (Pulse)

Speakers

Speakers at December's edition of Digital Digest include RADP executives: Mark Slade, Temi Williams-Davies, George Mbam, Gaurav Kirpalani and Leo Stiegeler.

play Head, Online Marketing RADP, George Mbam speaking to guests at the first edition of Digital Digest. (Pulse)

The event witnessed the presence of top officials from Nestle, Cardinalstone, AcessIMC Services Limited, Mixta Africa, Ipsos and Joe Etoniru & Associates.

play Senior editor, operations Pulse.ng, Ben Bassey leading guests on a tour of the editorial floor at the first edition of Digital Digest. (Pulse)

The event also featured a brief and insightful Q&A session followed by a tour of the RADP facility.

play Director of video, Playstudio Africa-RADP, Aniekan Etuhube leading guests on a tour of the Video team space at the first edition of Digital Digest. (Pulse)

RADP Digital Digest is a monthly event, watch out for the next edition which promises to be bigger and better!

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

