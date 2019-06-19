Quilox season 7 - the reopening party

The theme for the event was the art of perfection and Quilox showed highlighted that truly perfection is its starting point by the encapsulating ambiance and exotic guests. The night started with an opening deserving of such a highly anticipated event with the beautiful Quilox dolls opening the show with an enticing catwalk on the stage, with a little pyrotechnic display. The hosts for the night Jimmie and Ushbebe held the crowd spell bound with audacious jokes that eased everyone into the environment that had the guests hyped up.

Performances for the night started with the beautiful Beverly serenading the crowd to her melodious tunes, other musical performances for the night were from Aquila records artistes Beezy and Eleniyan. The night of perfection was topped up by a fashion segment where Africa’s biggest fashion designer Tianna Styling displayed luxury fashion items for both male and female. Performances for the night ended with the biggest dance group in Nigeria DNMT, thrilling the expectant crowd to a fusion of Salsa and afrobeat music.

When the performances were over the King Shina Peller delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking the customers who have for six years shown up, he mentioned that he is starting a new adventure (his position as a House of Representatives member) and mentioned that even though he has hardly been around for the last he has been devoid of worry because of the resilient effort of his dedicated team. His team had a little surprise for him as one of the waiters presented an artistic masterpiece to the King, a piece he called “3 crowns for one king” because it showcases the 3 sides of him.

Music Policy for the event was lead by resident DJ of the club “The Undisputed DJ Hazan” who thrilled the crowd to melodious evergreen tunes. The Hennessey supported event saw the A-listers and trendsetters from the social stratosphere including; Kizz Daniel, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Hon. Akin Alabi, Obafemi Martins, Abu Abel and many others.

After the kings speech a countdown to seven was done and fireworks to officially open the club for the seventh season . The party was moved inside and Quilox Djs: Tiami and Funky Bee kept the guests happy. Quilox is back for the seventh season, and it is bigger and better.

