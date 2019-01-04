Luxury night club Quilox took it up a notch by showing people why it remains number one after 1,825 days in the game, the night life business is not an easy wave to surf and for 5 years it is still holding it down. 20th of December was a night carved out to celebrate those who have in one way or the other contributed to the growth of the brand over the years, the theme for the night was “The Chronicles of Luxury Night Life”.

Guests were seen trooping into the premises at 8pm looking all glamorous and dripped in different shades of Luxury, Ms DSF and Dadaboy Ehiz entertained guest to a wonderful red carpet session. The King of Night life Shina Peller as usual gave the guest a grand entrance that oozed nothing short of luxury and finesse with the Quilox Dolls escorting him to his table in their matching outfits. Some of the celebrities and socialites that attended the star studded event are; IBD Dende, Davido, Bovi, Buchi, Burna Boy, Skuki, Akin Alabi, KCEE, E-Money and a host of others.

Performances for the night started with the Quilox dolls giving the guests a short performance, next was the national anthem from singer extraodinare Tega, the host for the night was Jimmie and he cracked the guest up by goofing almost all through, Music band Alternate sound serenaded the invited guests to throw back African songs, Dance performances by DNMT, Aerial Dancers and LED Lights Dancers. Music by Dj Factor, Dj Tiami, Dj Consequence and Dj Hazan. Artiste performances included; Airboy, Que Peller, 9ice, CDQ, BOJ, Skeptar and many others.

Shina Peller gave a wonderful speech encouraging people to be focused and also thank everyone who has contributed to the success of the brand. He said he wished he could call everyone to cut the cake but could only point out a few, at the cutting of the cake the compound was lit with fireworks.

5 years later and they are still topping charts, Quilox has proven it is here to say and nothing can change that.

see more pictures below:

