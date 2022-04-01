Q21 Solutions set to host its first edition of Alté Culture Festival this Easter, 16th April 2022

Pulse Nigeria

With this history at its core, Alté Culture Festival was established to epitomize and bring together like minds that appreciate and celebrate the Alte Culture.

The Alté Culture festival promises to be a celebration of the thriving movement within the Nigerian creative industry, from fashion to music to arts and photography. It is also a platform for small and medium scale creative businesses to showcase their work for an audience of over one thousand people to interact with.

With decades of experience in successfully executing several major events in Nigeria, such as AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards), Jameson Connect, Martell House, Ladies of Laughter (LOL), Africa As A Platform (AAAP) just to name a few, Q21 Solutions is positioned to curate more entertainment-focused events that cater to the new generation of urban dwellers and digital natives, with the Alté Culture festival as a starting point.

The full-on activity packed event will feature several headline and supporting acts who will set the stage ablaze with electrifying live performances.

Alté Culture Festival is supported by media partners: Clout Africa, Culture Custodian, Enjoy NG, Femme Africa, FOMO Lagos. Lost In Lagos, Lagos Weekender, Pulse and Red Edit Magazine.

General tickets will be selling Here from March and participation enquiries can be via Instagram @alteculturefest or Email alteculturefest@q21solutions.com

