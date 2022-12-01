RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Pulse Fiesta 2022: Lagos’ biggest festival in December

Pulse Fiesta is a DAY PARTY with food, drinks, games, shopping, and GREAT Music from popular artists including Joeboy, Ice Prince, 9ice and Jaido P.

This year’s edition will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Landmark Beach, Lagos. Get your tickets here.

FAQs

Who can attend Pulse Fiesta 2022?

Everyone, who purchases a ticket, is free to attend the festival to have fun.

How much does the ticket cost?

Tickets: N5000 only - but get your Early Bird Tickets now for just N2,000.

When and where will Pulse Fiesta 2022 take place?

Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Landmark Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

What time will Pulse Fiesta 2022 begin?

3pm Nigeria Time

Can I come with my squad?

Yes, you can get as many tickets as you want with your squad.

Can I get tickets at the venue?

You can get Pulse Fiesta 2022 tickets at the venue for N5,000. However, an early bird ticket is currently N2,000. Take advantage of the early bird ticket now.

Will I buy a Landmark Beach ticket and still pay for Pulse Fiesta 2022?

No, your Pulse Fiesta 2022 ticket gives you access to Landmark Beach. You won't have to buy a separate Landmark Beach ticket.

What should I expect at Pulse Fiesta 2022?

You should expect various activities from karaoke to photo moments, body art, games, mechanical bull, food and drinks, dance sessions, artists performance and shopping.

Which artist will perform at Pulse Fiesta 2022?

There will be live performances from Joeboy, Ice Prince, 9ice and Jaido P.

For advert and sponsorships, please reach out to ads@pulse.ng

