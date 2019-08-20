Propertypro.ng, a member of ToLet property group cordially invites the general public to participate at its upcoming African Real Estate Conference and Awards (AFRECA 2019).

The second edition of the conference themed “Bridging Investment Gaps in Africa’s Real Estate Markets for Sustainable Growth” promises to be bigger and better than the inaugural edition.

AFRECA 2019, organized to provide an avenue for discussion and Examination of various Real estate issues and matters will attract 60+ Industry Leading Speakers, 1500 delegates, Government officials, developers, investors and media personnel.

The conference would have keynote speeches from the Governor of Lagos and Kaduna State, Award presentations to Industry stakeholders who have distinguished and excelled in their various fields of expertise, 5 Panel sessions, 2 sessions of Peer to Peer round-table discussions and visionary presentations.

AFRECA 2019, which promises to be educative and informative with a lot of emphasis placed on practical solutions is aimed at proposing solutions and proffer policies that will help reshape the African Real Estate market development and growth.

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2018.

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: 9:00am

For further details and enquiries, Kindly contact Imelda Olaoye : 08035123902 or exhibitions@propertypro.ng