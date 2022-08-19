Prime Video hosts Nigeria’s biggest stars & consumers at its first experience Prime Video event in Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The star-studded brand experience was well attended by A- list celebrities including: Sola Sobowale, Ramsey Nuoah, Rita Dominic, Richard Mofe Damijo, M.I Abaga, Funke Akindele, Adunni Ade and Femi Adebayo, amongst others who graced the black carpet.

The brand experience kicked-off at the black carpet with celebrities donning their best interpretations of the dress code for the evening, “Blue Tie”while yielding to the paparazzi, and interacting with hosts Amanda Dara and Chuey Chu.

Guests were then led to the cocktail area where the multisensory experience began. They were introduced to the immersive themed pods inspired by the diverse genres available on Prime Video such as Drama, Romance, Action, Adventure, Comedy and more. The A-listers enjoyed cocktails inspired by Prime Video titles such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reacher, and The Blood Covenant while they engaged with the pods.

Darey Art-Alade, popular musician and entertainment entrepreneur, opened the evening with virtual assistant technology, Alexa serving as his co-host. The evening's entertainment featured a standout performance by Prime Voices, who sang covers of some of Nigeria's biggest hits, and a vibrant dance performance.

Prime Video titles inspired the six-course fine dining experience. Courses included ‘The 12hour Tozo Battlefield’ inspired by The Terminal List, ‘The Arsenal’ inspired by All or Nothing: Arsenal, ‘What Do Women Want In Harlem’ inspired by Harlem, ‘Butcher’ inspired by The Boys, ‘Warrrior Supper’ inspired by King of Thieves and ‘Cheese and Booze’ inspired by The Marvelour Mrs Maisel.

If you haven’t heard, now you have, Prime Video is fully loaded in Nigeria and offering payment in local currency at N2,300 a month.

What’s on your watch list?

