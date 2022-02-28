Premier Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN) set for 4th – 5th March 2022

The premier edition of the film festival is scheduled to open on the 4th of March 2022 at the Niger Hall at the Abuja International Conference Centre and will present a programme curated to female filmmakers and other stakeholders in Nigeria and around the world. The programme will include discussions, masterclasses, and screening of short, student, animation, and documentary films from the collection of films that were selected from over 3000 film submissions from over 130 countries of the world. The screenings of the films and other festival activities will be free to the public. All non-English films have subtitles.

On the 5th of March 2022, the second day of the festival will host a few festival activities and present the WIFFEN Awards Ceremony at the Executive Hall at the Abuja International Conference Centre – a grand celebration of female filmmakers to mark the International Women’s Day and Women’s Month. The awards ceremony will open with a red-carpet event by 4:00pm and the awards ceremony will start at 5:00pm with some entertainment and the global recognition of outstanding filmmakers in 16 award categories including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Short’, ‘Best Animation Short’, ‘Best Student Film’, ‘Best Child Actress’ and much more. The awards event is strictly by invitation and requires tickets to attend.

The Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN) Jury members are appointed by the Festival Committee. The premier edition comprises 5 Jury members from France, South Africa, Canada, and Nigeria. The Jury have reviewed the films – features, animations, shorts, and documentaries – that are in-competition and announce the winners of the WIFFEN Award together with the Festival Committee. The goal of the award is to globally celebrate outstanding women in film, and to raise awareness and inspire film standards for female filmmakers. This year’s will present award trophies to the winners (or their representatives) in 16 award categories.

Interested parties can find the film festival program and get tickets for the awards ceremony by visiting www.wiffen.global The public is invited to this global celebration of women in film.

Contact info:

Name: Carolyn Seaman, Festival Director

Organization: Girls Voices Initiative

Address: No. 7, Alex Ekwueme Way, Kado District, Abuja 9000108 Nigeria

Phone: +234 908 700 5813

