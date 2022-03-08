It is no hidden secret that Nigerians love to party and where better than to do it at an "owanbe" where the best of food and drinks are served.
Police response on fuel souvenir scandal highlights the usefulness of social media (Pulse contributor's opinion)
Fuel was distributed as souvenir at an event in Lagos which went viral on the internet.
Not only that but money of course, with huge amounts sprayed in different denominations of currencies both local and foreign. And then, not forgetting the distribution of souvenirs. Everyone wants to take something nice home. Souvenirs come in different forms and shapes from cutleries, cooking utensils, napkins, towels, jotters, books, stationeries, plastics among many other items.
Who would think that fuel could be given as souvenir? Well, that happened at an event in Oniru in Lagos State where jerrycans were filled with fuel.
This was made known with pictures and videos of the event going viral on social media. The reaction across various platforms was that of shock especially as Nigeria is currently battling with fuel scarcity that has made many to queue for long hours and buying fuel far higher than the normal price.
The police have swung into action by sealing the event center where the in indent happened and also ordered the arrest of all those connected to the event. This is because of the potential safety threat distributing fuel might have caused in a public gathering but it clearly emphasized why and how social media continues to bring change in the Nigerian society. Had videos and pictures not gone viral, there would not have been public knowledge of the event to the degree it went, meaning more anomalies as those would continue to surface again and again.
It is not good to be exposed on social media because it often makes mockery of the subject when obvious wrong was done. If however that is what it takes to make the change needed in society, then so be it. Enough of people getting away with terrible acts.
It is shameful enough that some are capitalizing on the sufferings of Nigerians to create the illusion of alleviating problems faced on a daily. It is high time such stopped especially as the country moves towards national elections in 2023. Social media has made it easy and faster to expose these things and it should not stop.
It is to this end that the government must see the usefulness of social media beyond their attempts of wanting to block or monitor activities because of misinformation and threats to one's political career. Those might be genuine concerns but policing the internet is not the way to go. Anomalies need to be exposed no matter who is caught doing it. That way it brings about transparency, accountability and credibility, which Nigerians yarn for to make a better thriving and prosperous society.
