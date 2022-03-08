Police response on fuel souvenir scandal highlights the usefulness of social media (Pulse contributor's opinion)

Not only that but money of course, with huge amounts sprayed in different denominations of currencies both local and foreign. And then, not forgetting the distribution of souvenirs. Everyone wants to take something nice home. Souvenirs come in different forms and shapes from cutleries, cooking utensils, napkins, towels, jotters, books, stationeries, plastics among many other items.

Who would think that fuel could be given as souvenir? Well, that happened at an event in Oniru in Lagos State where jerrycans were filled with fuel.

This was made known with pictures and videos of the event going viral on social media. The reaction across various platforms was that of shock especially as Nigeria is currently battling with fuel scarcity that has made many to queue for long hours and buying fuel far higher than the normal price.

The police have swung into action by sealing the event center where the in indent happened and also ordered the arrest of all those connected to the event. This is because of the potential safety threat distributing fuel might have caused in a public gathering but it clearly emphasized why and how social media continues to bring change in the Nigerian society. Had videos and pictures not gone viral, there would not have been public knowledge of the event to the degree it went, meaning more anomalies as those would continue to surface again and again.

It is not good to be exposed on social media because it often makes mockery of the subject when obvious wrong was done. If however that is what it takes to make the change needed in society, then so be it. Enough of people getting away with terrible acts.

It is shameful enough that some are capitalizing on the sufferings of Nigerians to create the illusion of alleviating problems faced on a daily. It is high time such stopped especially as the country moves towards national elections in 2023. Social media has made it easy and faster to expose these things and it should not stop.