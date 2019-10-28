Jack Daniel’s stayed true to everything that is expected from such an iconic brand of whiskey, the ambience was refreshing as Seven Square was transformed.

Jack & The Beats itself was a blend of great people, great southern style barbecue, cocktails and banter.

Guests at the “make the band stand” at Jack & The Beats party 2019.

The music was excellent. Two of the major attractions were the “make the band stand”, where attendees were given an opportunity to form a band and this was loads of fun. The tunes from the Jack Daniel’s band that night were in itself a work of art.

Peter Okoye (P-Square) with a guest at Jack & The Beats party 2019

MC Jollof and Ushbebe at Jack & The Beats party 2019

Uti Nwachukwu at Jack & The Beats party 2019

Noble Igwe at Jack & The Beats party 2019

