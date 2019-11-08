This all-night concert will have you lost in worship, with exceptional gospel music led by some of the most celebrated recording artistes of our time including Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Tope Alabi, Donnie McClurkin, Planetshakers, Chioma Jesus, Eben, Onos Ariyo and Sammie Okposo. The spectacular line-up also includes newcomers to ‘The Experience’ stage namely Todd Dulaney, Mercy Chinwo and Preye Odede. Host of the event is Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Paul Adefarasin presents - The much-loved Experience Concert Lagos

Renowned for being one of the most innovative events of its kind, this year’s event promises several special features such as a performance by the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir during the primetime session of the concert. A compendium of masters of ceremony and spiritual leaders will also be participating in the event.

Paul Adefarasin presents - The much-loved Experience Concert Lagos

If previous years’ concerts are anything to go by, one thing is certain - we can expect nothing less than a night full of outstanding music and unforgettable presentations, each more thrilling than the last.

Paul Adefarasin presents - The much-loved Experience Concert Lagos

It is definitely a must-attend on the season’s calendar so get ready for an experience of a lifetime. Watch this space - more details to follow shortly.

Paul Adefarasin presents - The much-loved Experience Concert Lagos

Paul Adefarasin presents - The much-loved Experience Concert Lagos

Paul Adefarasin presents - The much-loved Experience Concert Lagos

This is a featured post.