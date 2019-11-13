With an incredible line-up of gospel music’s finest and a packed schedule designed to keep you captivated throughout the night, the 14th edition of The Experience 2019 themed ‘Let’s Worship Jesus’ is poised to exceed its reputation as one of the major highlights of this season’s calendar.

The impressive roster of award-winning Nigerian and international gospel artistes scheduled to grace the prestigious Experience stage this year include Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Tope Alabi, Planetshakers, Chioma Jesus, Eben, , Sammie Okposo, The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir including newcomers to The Experience stage - Todd Dulaney, Mercy Chinwo and Preye Odede.

The Experience, as we know it today, began with a God-inspired vision in 2006 and has arguably become the largest gospel music concert in the world as well as a favourite destination event for music enthusiasts from all over the nation, the continent and the world.

Conceived as a platform where anyone who wants to encounter God for himself or herself, The Experience has since evolved into a melting pot where hundreds of thousands of people regardless of class, race, tribe, tradition, colour, religion or even the weather, gather to worship and praise God from dusk till dawn.

According to its Convener, the Senior Pastor of The House On The Rock Churches, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, “The Experience is a significant contributor to both our National and State economies through tourism and its associated businesses. Entrepreneurs have developed and birthed various enterprises, which substantially contribute to the economy in areas of human capital development, hospitality, commerce and industry.”

Regardless of its many benefits, people throng to The Tafawa Balewa Square for one major reason – that is to have a divine experience, and this year’s edition promises a whole new level of intimacy in worship like never before. The Experience concert remains free for all and is a must-attend for one and all. So get ready and brace yourself for an unforgettable night of pure exhilarating worship.

