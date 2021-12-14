P Square postpones upcoming concert due to illness

The event which was initially set to hold on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Ikate, Lagos will now be held on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021.

"It has been a challenging couple of days trying to power through immense pain, fever and general body weakness.

"We were very excited about giving you an amazing show on the 18th; unfortunately, my body has taken quite a beating with several intense rehearsals back to back and studio that it just couldn’t take it any more and I have had to give in to my doctor's orders to get some rest, build back my strength to get to optimum health," stated Peter in a statement released on his Instagram page.

Peter added, "The first thing I did was take a COVID test and thankfully my tests came out negative.

"We're very excited to step out as P Square again in a beautifully curated experience for our fans and as such we'll be looking forward to what will be the best show we've ever had, even as Peter recovers," Paul added in a statement.

P Square who have just reunited after a four year rift stunned fans with the announcement of the headline show which was set to hold at the annual Livespot X Festival.

Deola Art Alade, Managing Director and CEO of Livespot360, organisers of the festival, said she is looking forward to hosting the superstar brothers on Christmas Day, mentioning that it will definitely be the biggest show from P Square to date.

Livespot360 has also confirmed that ticket sales for the new date will continue and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled Christmas Day event.

All previous ticket holders will also receive an email from Livespot Nation with event updates and options if they cannot make the new date.