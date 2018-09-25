news

Ossy Achievas in partnership with popular TV personality, Emma Ugolee is set to hold Naija Social Media Awards.

The first ever social media awards in Nigeria would honor winners from 36 categories as polled from their personalities and activities on social media.

Entertainment in Nigeria is vastly on social media now, leaving the realm of occasional events at rented spaces or timed programmes on Radio and TV. Entertainment today is on the go.

Due to the availability for instant feedback from the consuming audience, content is by far now more informative, spontaneous, creative, competitive and interactive.

Nigerian Social Media Awards, themed "The Naija Social Media Awards " will honor winners from 36 categories as polled from their personalities and activities on social media.

Nominees shall be selected by respected professionals while winners will be decided by votes from fans.

Presentation of awards shall be unveiled on a magical award nite with performances from social media sensations from the world of comedy and music.

Speaking on the award show, organizers Emma Ugolee and Paul Cole said, "We want an award ceremony that left every participant satisfied after the show. Voter, Nominated and Winner. No post event debates".

Award Categories

Some of the 36 categories are :

(1) Best Entertainment news blog.

(2) Best Comic in a supporting role

(3) Best use of philanthropy

(4) Best Fashion blog

(5) Most inspiring personality

(6) Best Comic with an alter ego

(7) Best health advocate

(8) Best dressed celebrity on social media (male)

(9) Most creative / intellectual Comedian

(10) Social media Slay Queen

26 more categories, full nomination lists and the details on the When? Where? and How? are coming soon in the event that would be a game changer.

Brace yourselves as finally, "Your Likes Count"