The conference focuses on helping new mums learn hands on skills like Baking, Makeup Artistry, Fashion Designing and Wig making to earn a living for themselves and also support their families.

According to Adedayo Tosin Olufemi, the Founder of Newmumshub.com, “This Conference themed Mums Making Moves: Fostering Entrepreneurship & Innovation for Sustainable Development will be life changing”.

Asides the skill acquisition and empowerment opportunities, 12 speakers across different industries and categories have been selected to discuss pressing issues like child nutrition, mental health, maximizing the online space for your business, postpartum struggles and a lot more.

The event is slated for tomorrow, May 1, 2019 at NECA House, Plot A4, Hakeem Balogun Way, Agidingbi by 9:00am.

For more information, follow @newmumshub on Instagram or call 08133944496