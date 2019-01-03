One Lagos Fiesta 2018: STAR Lager takes Lagos on a 8 day whirlwind into 2019

The monumental One Lagos Fiesta, powered by premium beer brand, Star Lager celebrated the yuletide season as well as Lagos State’s culture and heritage in the eight daylong event.

Proudly sponsored by STAR, the annual event is known to be the official New Year countdown event in Lagos State and the biggest in Africa.

Music Lovers, tourism lovers and beer lovers all gathered at the Eko Atlantic, Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu and Epe from the 24th of December to the 1st of January, 2018 to celebrate a very exciting year.

Star Lager’s presence was felt in all five locations as they were all fully equipped with entertainment, ice cold Star Lager Beer and delicious canapes. In addition to the refreshments, Lagosians also had access to a variety of Star themed games as well as raffle draws and giveaways to end each night.

The beer brand also ran a promo tagged #YouTooCanShine where 30 lucky winners won N50,000 each by creating 30 - 60 seconds videos singing any song with the videos with the highest number of likes winning the cash prizes.

One of the lucky winners, Ayomide Sotayo, expressing his delight, said:

“I am very happy to have won this prize tonight. I entered the competition not expecting to win but I’m glad I’m shining now!! I can’t wait for next year!”

Speaking on STAR’s commitment to the festive season, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi stated that:

“Star Lager beer is committed to providing the best entertainment offering to its consumers. It’s been a wonderful yuletide season and our goal since we commenced our partnerships with some of the biggest events this December, was to bring our shine to Nigerians’ celebrations and we’re glad we did that and much more. Next year will be even bigger and better. We truly cannot wait!”

Tapping into the traditional Lagos lifestyle, STAR also built a massive 58 feet tall Aro Meta Statue built out of over 3,000 Star crates, with a Star LED screen base. The Aro Meta connects to Star’s core message of bringing people together to enjoy the brighter life. Star is the premium beer brand that welcomed Lagos into the brewing and enjoyment world when it was introduced into the Nigerian market on June 2, 1949 as the first indigenously brewed beer in a market that was dominated by imported brands.

Star Lager Beer is brewed by Nigerian Breweries, Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewery and is largely responsible for the growth of Nigerian indigenous beer industry, as its success story has influenced the introduction of other successful brands.

As a result of the brand’s successful entertainment initiatives in the country, it has become a reference point for corporate sponsorships and development of homegrown entertainment in Nigeria.

This is a featured post