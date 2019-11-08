This Sunday, November 10, 2019 is going to be a total shutdown as Omini Aho sets to thrill fans with "No Hate Speech" happening at the Muson Centre.

This show promises to be hilarious as Omini will be performing alongside other ace comedians.

Come, unwind, relax and enjoy yourself at the show.

Tickets are available online at www.seatsandtickets.com, www.ticketplanet.ng, www.ariiyatickets.com, www.naijaticketshop.com, and www.kajotickets.com.ng.

Regular ticket is 5,000, VIP is 25,000, and a single premium seat for 100,000.

No Hate Speech by Omini Aho takes place on Sunday, November 10, 2019 [Omini Aho]

For sponsorship or tickets purchase, please call 08038088425, or 08029486395.

Proudly sponsored by Fidelity Bank and Nevada Bridge TV, with media partners including Pulse Nigeria.

See you there!

This is a featured post.