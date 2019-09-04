Noble Igwe, ShowDemCamp, Teddy A and Waye uncage Tiger’s new 33cl sleek can

Just a few days before the unveil, ShowDemCamp and other celebrities began sharing pictures and videos of themselves trying out a variety of new things alluding to the new product size of the edgy brand as the conversations culminated with updates from the unveil party.

The party was filled with excited fans, delicious grilled delicacies, body arts, the strikingly bold, and refreshingly smooth Tiger beer and good music which had fans dancing and grooving all through.

One of the attendees who was present at the event excitedly expressed her delight at the new can on display saying,

“I had a lot of fun tonight and I have to give it up to Tiger. They sure do know how to throw a party. And the new can? It’s so handy! I’ve found my house party staple. We’re about to shut down every party with them. They’re so sleek! I’m glad I came out tonight.”

Echoing similar sentiments and speaking on why the brand chose to introduce a new product size, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said, “Tiger Beer identifies with the bold Nigerian, whose passion brings him a sense of purpose. With the launch of this new sleek can, we want to provide our consumers with a new range of choices. The new Sleek Cans will also provide some form of convenience for our mobile and energetic consumers.

"It has been an exciting period for Tiger and we’re glad our consumers are having as much fun as we are even as we roll out all of our big plans. Since Tiger’s launch, we have sort out ways to bring the brand closer to its consumers. This new can presents us with another opportunity, allowing us to reintroduce Tiger to young, edgy, progressive and passionate Nigerians. We intend to continue on this path and we believe this is only the beginning of what will be a long relationship between the premium beer brand and millennial Nigerians.”

Birthed from the desire to give consumers a wide range of choices Tiger’s new sleek cans are more convenient and also fit the stylish nature of its consumers. Consumers are urged to purchase Tiger’s new sleek cans from their local stores.

Tiger Beer was first brewed in 1932 in Singapore. The world-acclaimed lager, Tiger Beer is made with only the finest ingredients through a precise brewing process and uses only the finest quality ingredients. The result is the intensely refreshing, full-bodied taste of one of the world’s leading contemporary beer brands that have won over 40 international awards and accolades including Gold at the prestigious world beer cup, gold medal at the Commonwealth Bottled Beer Competition, and the BIIA’s World’s Best Lager Beer award among others.

This is a featured post