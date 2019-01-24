New Mums Hub Empowerment Conference: Mums Making Moves 2019

New Mums Hub has announced her 1st Annual Conference which will be attended by over 500 mums.

New Mums Hub in partnership with top Nigerian brands across industries like ZARON Cosmetics, AIRVY Atelier, HoneyCrown Cakes, Obakemi Beauty and many more will be empowering 50 mums with 2.5 Million Naira worth of training and products so they can start earning a living for themselves and support their families.

The conference themed Mums Making Moves: Fostering Entrepreneurship & Innovation for Sustainable Development is scheduled to hold on May 1st, 2018 at NECA House, Plot A2, Hakeem Balogun Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

A safe haven for new and experienced Mums, New Mums Hub has successful impacted the lives of many new mums with relevant content online and now, through entrepreneurship & skill acquisition programmes, intends to reach and empower thousands of other Nigerian mums.

With a focus on bringing together millennial mums to learn from experts, acquire hands-on skills and network, the talk sessions will address issues related to Motherhood & Parenting, Work-Life Balance, Postpartum Struggles and of course, Business & Skill Acquisition. These sessions will be ably facilitated by leading keynote speakers, panelists, and trainers.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.Newmumshub.com

Follow New Mums Hub on social media

Instagram: @NewMumsHub

Facebook : @NewMumsHub

Twitter: @NewMumsHub

YouTube: @NewMumsHub