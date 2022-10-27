Naija Highlandah Challenge gets tougher as more participants jostle for N2m prize money

The ongoing activation is the second phase of the month-long search that will see daring participants compete in a series of challenges to win the grand prize of two million naira and a trip to Scotland, where the disruptor brand, William Lawson’s, fast becoming the toast of Nigerians, is brewed.

Last weekend, William Lawson's ambassadors and influencers joined fun seekers at outlets such as Papiee Lounge, Yaba, Dreamers Lounge, Ajao Estate, Pandova Rooftop, Okota and Red Charcoal, Surulere for the next instalment of the challenge. They also had a good time at Barman, Yaba, Jara Supermarket, Ikeja, Spar, Opebi and Market Square, Maryland, with eager participants competing to win tickets to the grand finale next month.

The number of game participants increased from 392 to 443 in the second week to affirm the challenge's popularity. Out of the 392 that participated in week one, 38 people scored 80 points, qualifying them for the grand finale. Last weekend, only 12 bold people with guts and wits scored the qualification mark (80) for the grand finale.

Daring Nigerians willing to test their mettle will continue the quest for the star prize this weekend at lounges, including Bamboo Lounge in Ikeja GRA, Q4 on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Esporta Magodo, and Jacoin Bar, Surulere. People who don't unwind at lounges can also easily win tickets to the grand finale at their favourite supermarkets, including JustRite outlets at Iyana Ipaja, Ojodu and Dopemu and Shoprite and Ikeja City Mall.

All it requires to be part of The Naija Highlandah Challenge is boldness with a large dollop of wits. The games interested Nigerians must navigate include good-humoured challenges like spin the bottle, animal imitation and balloon games. The Walk-A-Plank game involves men in high heels who are timed and who need to walk briskly on raised thin planks.

There are also unconventional challenges, including Kaku Meter and Pull No Spill. For 'Kaku Meter', contestants must guess the length of the bar counter – measured according to the length of a horizontally laid William Lawson's bottle while each person is allocated a William Lawson's branded cup filled to the brim for the 'Pull No Spill'. Using tissue from a toilet roll, they must pull the glass toward themselves without wetting the tissue. The wetter it gets, the more likely it is to tear. Contestants are judged on who gets the cup closest to them in 30 seconds.

Sharing their experiences at the week two activations, contestants disclosed that they had been wowed by William Lawson's whisky, brewed in Macduff, a rugged, coastal town northeast of Scotland.

Gifty Gabriel said, "It's been a pleasant experience this evening. Watching people participate in the challenges has been hilarious, especially the men walking on high heels and the one involving tissue paper. The whisky is nice, awesome, and I would love you to try it."

John Francis, another contestant, hailed the whisky's quality, noting that "it's a great whisky, the best thing I've tasted for a while now. My team is losing in the contest, but William Lawson's is helping me calm down." Another contestant, Roberts Ayinla added, "William Lawson's is very smooth; I take it straight because of this."

Idris Rahmon wasn't left out of the commendations, saying, "William Lawson's is smooth and trustworthy. I can't wait to be part of the grand finale in November. Who knows, I could win the grand two million naira and a trip to Scotland prize."

At the end of the four-week challenge, the leading 10 participants with the best Highlandah attitude and the highest number of points will move to the grand finale, where they will display more guts and determination to clinch the ultimate NAIJA Highlandah.

Follow #NAIJAHighlandah if you dare and share your Highlandah attitude on social media using #NAIJAHighlandah #WilliamLawsons.

