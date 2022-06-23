MusicIsLife: Vibing with good music to Mars

There will be electric performances from a secret line-up of the hottest music stars right now, and they will deliver solid performances that will have the crowd on their feet all night singing at the top of their lungs.

Be sure to also look out for the squad of DJs that will make sure the energy level does not drop throughout the party.

Pulse Nigeria

Finally, the best hype men in the land - M.I.A, Livewire and Tolu Daniels will also be at Mainland BlockParty and will have the crowd rocking to the early hours of the morning.

You can buy Mainland BlockParty tickets at https://cutt.ly/MUSICISLIFE

